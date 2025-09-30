Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

