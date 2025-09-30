Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.