Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
