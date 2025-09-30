Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

