Emerald Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Linde by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $476.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

