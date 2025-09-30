SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Holdings Reduced by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,498 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

