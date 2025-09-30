The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Stock Holdings Reduced by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after purchasing an additional 186,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

