Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after buying an additional 838,892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,058,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 660,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 479,115 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

