Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DLR opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.51. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.