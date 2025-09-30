Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.