Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2%

DE opened at $465.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

