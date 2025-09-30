Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $453.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.43.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

