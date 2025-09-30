FMB Wealth Management Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

FMB Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.7% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFAX opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.