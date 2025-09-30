Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

