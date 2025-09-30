Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Invests $390,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18,515.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $333.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,515 shares of company stock valued at $275,533,175. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

