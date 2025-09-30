DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,131,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 109,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,545,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,014,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,219,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

