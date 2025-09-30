Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 3,011 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 114.3% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 802,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $103,053,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

