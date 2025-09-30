Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

