iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.02 and a 1-year high of $107.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

