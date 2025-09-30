Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,085 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $331,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,510,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

