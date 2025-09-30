Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 234,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

