1,456 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Acquired by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.