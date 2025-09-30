Park Place Capital Corp Sells 432 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after buying an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after buying an additional 396,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $1,473,180,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.63. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.