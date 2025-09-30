Trivium Point Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 160,704 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3%

XAR opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $234.43. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.29.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

