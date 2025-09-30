Park Place Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 19,116 iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAGG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,193,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 102,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 3.8%

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

