3,331 Shares in Synchrony Financial $SYF Bought by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 48.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE SYF opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.