Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Posts Earnings Results

Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Symphony Environmental Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.49% and a positive return on equity of 32,616.67%.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies stock opened at GBX 7.40 on Tuesday. Symphony Environmental Technologies has a one year low of GBX 2.50 and a one year high of GBX 14. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.60 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.
