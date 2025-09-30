BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $100.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of WK opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.87. Workiva has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,544 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Workiva by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

