Solvonis Therapeutics (LON:SVNS) Issues Earnings Results

Solvonis Therapeutics (LON:SVNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Solvonis Therapeutics Stock Performance

SVNS opened at GBX 0.36 on Tuesday. Solvonis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 0.11 and a 52-week high of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £22.23 million and a PE ratio of -284.00.

About Solvonis Therapeutics

Solvonis Therapeutics plc is an innovative biotechnology company focused on developing intellectual property relating to the treatment of mental health and substance use disorders, and co-developing therapeutics for mental health disorders.

Our mission is to improve outcomes for individuals suffering from these conditions, with an initial focus on trauma-related mental health disorders, such as PTSD, which affects approximately 13 million adults in the U.S.

