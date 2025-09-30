Metalnrg (LON:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Metalnrg (LON:AMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.93) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Metalnrg Stock Performance

Shares of LON AMG opened at GBX 27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -103.88. Metalnrg has a 52 week low of GBX 6.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 56.90.

Get Metalnrg alerts:

Metalnrg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The company creates shareholder value through indirect and direct investments targeting outright acquisitions, majority stakes, or minority interests.

Receive News & Ratings for Metalnrg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalnrg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.