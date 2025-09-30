Metalnrg (LON:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Metalnrg (LON:AMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.93) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Metalnrg Stock Performance
Shares of LON AMG opened at GBX 27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -103.88. Metalnrg has a 52 week low of GBX 6.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 56.90.
Metalnrg Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metalnrg
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dividend Growth Continues as 3 Big Stocks Raise Payouts
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
Receive News & Ratings for Metalnrg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalnrg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.