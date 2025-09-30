Contango (LON:CGO) Posts Earnings Results

Contango (LON:CGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Contango Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of Contango stock opened at GBX 0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.95. Contango has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 and a 1 year high of GBX 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 million and a PE ratio of -119.40.

About Contango

Contango Holdings PLC (LON: CGO) is a UK-based natural resource development company focused on the development of the +2 billion tonne Muchesu Coal Project in Zimbabwe, a producing coking coal mine and associated fully integrated coke production operation covering 19,236 hectares in the Hwange mining district in North-western Zimbabwe.

