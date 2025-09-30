ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.1429.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.