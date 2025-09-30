Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $743.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $753.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $704.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

