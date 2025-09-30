2,094 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Bought by Presper Financial Architects LLC

Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $146,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,892 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

