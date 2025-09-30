Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

