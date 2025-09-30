Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 739 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

Adobe stock opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.