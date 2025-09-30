L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $296.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $298.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

