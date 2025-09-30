Bank of America Boosts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $24.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

WBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,600. The trade was a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,574,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,195 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $306,848,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

