USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.51 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion and $16.51 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 73,421,643,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
