Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,851.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 321,690 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 39,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

