Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

NYSE:MTN opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27,955.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 990.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

