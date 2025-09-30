Simon’s Cat (CAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.94 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $52.44 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,943.65 or 0.99728587 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,981.38 or 0.98878910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00334778 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,242,058,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,523,880,281,082 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simonscat.xyz.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,242,058,479.04047051 with 7,523,880,281,082.21247784 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000707 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $7,858,313.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simonscat.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.