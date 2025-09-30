Fartcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $601.26 Million (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Fartcoin token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Fartcoin has a market cap of $601.26 million and $195.64 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fartcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112,943.65 or 0.99728587 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,981.38 or 0.98878910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00334778 BTC.

Fartcoin Profile

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. Fartcoin’s official website is fart.dev.

Fartcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 0.61360591 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 498 active market(s) with $185,881,530.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fartcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fartcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

