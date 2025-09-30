Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

