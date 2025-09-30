Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 123,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 3.4%

ACN opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

