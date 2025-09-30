LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 25,408 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

