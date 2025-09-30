Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Decreased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

