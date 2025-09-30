Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

