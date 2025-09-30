Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 71,127.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2%

UNH opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

