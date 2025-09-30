Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.