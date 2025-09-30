Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
