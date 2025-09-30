Greenleaf Trust Sells 11,432 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

